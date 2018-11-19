Vigil@nce - FortiGate: information disclosure via PPTP Server Hostname

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via PPTP Server Hostname of FortiGate, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

