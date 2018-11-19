Vigil@nce - Firefox: denial of service
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Firefox, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error of Firefox, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter