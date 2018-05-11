Vigil@nce - Drupal SVG Formatter: Cross Site Scripting
July 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal SVG Formatter, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 11/05/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The SVG Formatter module can be installed on Drupal.
However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal SVG Formatter, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter