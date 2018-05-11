Vigil@nce - Joomla Admin Tools Pro: information disclosure

July 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Joomla Admin Tools Pro, in order to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 11/05/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Admin Tools Pro extension can be installed on Joomla.

However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.

An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability of Joomla Admin Tools Pro, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

