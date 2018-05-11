Vigil@nce - Joomla Admin Tools Pro: information disclosure
July 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Joomla Admin Tools Pro, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 11/05/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Admin Tools Pro extension can be installed on Joomla.
However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.
An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability of Joomla Admin Tools Pro, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
