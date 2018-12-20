Vigil@nce - Drupal E-Sign: Cross Site Scripting
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal E-Sign, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site. Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The E-Sign module can be installed on Drupal.
However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal E-Sign, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
