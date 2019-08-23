Vigil@nce - Docker Engine/Moby: code execution via Docker Build Git URL
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Docker CE.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Docker Build Git URL of Docker Engine/Moby, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
