Vigil@nce - Data ONTAP 7-Mode: information disclosure via Insecure SMB Cryptography

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Data ONTAP 7-Mode.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Insecure SMB Cryptography of Data ONTAP 7-Mode, in order to obtain sensitive information.

