Vigil@nce - DBus: privilege escalation via DBUS_COOKIE_SHA1

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via DBUS_COOKIE_SHA1 of DBus, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...