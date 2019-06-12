Vigil@nce - Firefox: file reading via IE.HTTP Protocol
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Firefox.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via IE.HTTP Protocol of Firefox, in order to obtain sensitive information.
