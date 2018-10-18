Vigil@nce - Cisco Wireless LAN Controller: information disclosure via Web URL
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco Wireless Controller.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Web URL of Cisco Wireless LAN Controller, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
