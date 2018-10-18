Vigil@nce - Cisco Wireless LAN Controller: information disclosure via Web URL

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco Wireless Controller.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Web URL of Cisco Wireless LAN Controller, in order to obtain sensitive information.

