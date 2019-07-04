Vigil@nce - Cisco Prime Infrastructure: privilege escalation via EPN Manager Virtual Domain Configuration
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Prime Infrastructure.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via EPN Manager Virtual Domain Configuration of Cisco Prime Infrastructure, in order to escalate his privileges.
