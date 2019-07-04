Vigil@nce - Cisco Nexus 9000: privilege escalation via VLAN
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via VLAN of Cisco Nexus 9000, in order to escalate his privileges.
