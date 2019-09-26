Vigil@nce - Cisco NX-OS: privilege escalation via VMAN Command Injection
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via VMAN Command Injection of Cisco NX-OS, in order to escalate his privileges.
