Vigil@nce - Microsoft Windows: denial of service via Storage Service
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Windows 10, Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RT.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data deletion, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Storage Service of Microsoft Windows, in order to trigger a denial of service.
