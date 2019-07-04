Vigil@nce - Cisco IP Phone 7800/8800: denial of service via SIP

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco IP Phone.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious SIP packets to Cisco IP Phone 7800/8800, in order to trigger a denial of service.

