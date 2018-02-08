Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR: denial of service via routing table corruption
April 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a corruption of the routing table in Cisco IOS XR, in order to block traffic forwarding.
Impacted products: Cisco ASR, IOS XR Cisco, Cisco Router.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 08/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
Technical details are unknown.
