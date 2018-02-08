Vigil@nce - Cisco ASR: system file overwrite

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local authenticated attacker can use specially crafted command line in the management interface of Cisco ASR, in order to overwrite system files.

Impacted products: Cisco ASR.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 08/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local authenticated attacker can use specially crafted command line in the management interface of Cisco ASR, in order to overwrite system files.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...