Vigil@nce - Cisco ASR: system file overwrite
April 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local authenticated attacker can use specially crafted command line in the management interface of Cisco ASR, in order to overwrite system files.
Impacted products: Cisco ASR.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 08/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
