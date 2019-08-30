Vigil@nce - Check Point Endpoint Security Initial Client for Windows: executing DLL code

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Check Point Endpoint Security Initial Client for Windows, in order to execute code.

Impacted products: CheckPoint Endpoint Security.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Check Point Endpoint Security Initial Client for Windows product uses external shared libraries (DLL).

However, if the working directory contains a malicious DLL, it is automatically loaded.

An attacker can therefore create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Check Point Endpoint Security Initial Client for Windows, in order to execute code.

