Vigil@nce - Ceph: privilege escalation via Debug Logging Encryption Keys

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise

Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Debug Logging Encryption Keys of Ceph, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...