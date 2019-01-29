Vigil@nce - Symantec Ghost Solution Suite: code execution via DLL Hijacking
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ghost Solution Suite.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via DLL Hijacking of Symantec Ghost Solution Suite, in order to run code.
