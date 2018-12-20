Vigil@nce - BlueZ: buffer overflow via set_ext_ctrl
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a buffer overflow via set_ext_ctrl() of BlueZ, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
