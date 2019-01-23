Vigil@nce - Apache httpd: privilege escalation via mod_session_cookie Ignored Expiry Time

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Apache httpd, Debian, IBM i, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via mod_session_cookie Ignored Expiry Time of Apache httpd, in order to escalate his privileges.

