Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Security Vulnerability

Vigil@nce - Apache POI: external XML entity injection

February 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can transmit malicious XML data to Apache POI, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 19/12/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

XML data can contain external entities (DTD):

A program which reads these XML data can replace these entities by data coming from the indicated file. When the program uses XML data coming from an untrusted source, this behavior leads to:
- content disclosure from files of the server
- private web site scan
- a denial of service by opening a blocking file

This feature must be disabled to process XML data coming from an untrusted source.

However, the Apache POI parser allows external entities.

An attacker can therefore transmit malicious XML data to Apache POI, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 