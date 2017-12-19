Vigil@nce - Joomla My Projects: SQL injection

February 2018

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a SQL injection of Joomla My Projects, in order to read or alter data.

Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 19/12/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Joomla My Projects product uses a database.

However, user’s data are directly inserted in a SQL query.

An attacker can therefore use a SQL injection of Joomla My Projects, in order to read or alter data.

