Vectra introduces a privilege-aware network detection and response solution

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Vectra announced that Privileged Access Analytics (PAA) are available with the Cognito platform to monitor the interactions between user accounts, services and hosts, and provide continuous visibility and assessment of privileges required to enforce zero trust.

A traditional access-based approach to zero trust relies on one-time security gating decisions that use a predefined list of privileged identities. This approach is fundamentally flawed when cyberattackers steal credentialed access or have escalated privileges.

With PAA, the Cognito platform continuously monitors the behaviors of user accounts, services and hosts once they gain access to and operate on the network. As a result, Cognito delivers both a continuous real-time assessment of their privilege levels by scoring their behaviors for threat and certainty, and a risk-level prioritization for them. This empowers security teams with the right information to take quick action against the malicious use of privilege across cloud and hybrid environments.

PAA is immediately available in the Cognito platform as a suite of detection models in Cognito Detect and as searchable security enrichments to network metadata in Cognito Stream and Cognito Recall. Enforcement can be accomplished through native integrations with endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM) systems and orchestration tools. Custom integration is available by accessing attributes through the Cognito REST API.