Axis releases two new cameras in the M32 Network Cameras Series

September 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Axis Communications announces the release of two new cameras in the AXIS M32 Network Cameras Series. AXIS M3205-LVE delivers a wide-angle view in 1080p, whereas the 4 MP model, AXIS M3206-LVE, provides a wide-angle view both horizontally and vertically, for coverage close to the camera as well as far away.

Featuring WDR and built-in IR illumination AXIS M3205-LVE and AXIS M3206-LVE Network Cameras deliver clear and sharp video even in challenging light or complete darkness. They include a weathershield and mounting bracket for easy installation.

Additionally, they offer enhanced surveillance capabilities with support for analytics such as AXIS Guard Suite. And, it’s possible to connect devices to the I/O ports to trigger alarms or actions, and the connection to the input can be supervised. Further, edge storage lets you record directly to the camera, providing redundancy if connection to the camera is lost. These cameras offer efficient Axis Zipstream with support for H.264/H.265, which significantly reduces bandwidth and storage requirements.

Key features include:

1080p and 4 MP video quality

WDR and IR illumination

Wide-angle view

I/O connectivity

Zipstream and support for H.264/H.265

The cameras will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q4 2019.