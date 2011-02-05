VXL launches its new CloudDesktop On the Go

September 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

VXL launches its new CloudDesktop On the Go, a flexible thin client on a USB key, that repurposes compatible PCs into fully operational Linux thin clients.

CloudDesktop On the Go allows businesses to extend the life of ageing PC hardware by using it to access server-hosted computing sessions or virtual desktop infrastructure. Users simply plug CloudDesktop On the Go into a PC and boot from it. The VXL Gio Linux firmware is instantly useable without overwriting the local OS and the converted PC can be managed as thin client.

CloudDesktop On the Go can be accessed from any USB-bootable PC, laptop, tablet or thin client that meets the minimum requirements of an x86, 64-bit processor and 2GB RAM. Available in an ultra-compact USB 3.0 form factor, with backward compatibility to USB 2.0, CloudDesktop On the Go also includes Citrix, VMware, RDS, Firefox and Google Chrome clients.

CloudDesktop On the Go can also be managed, like all the other VXL OS-powered thin clients, via VXL’s complementary Fusion UDM Professional, device management software. A centralised and secure remote management console, Fusion UDM Professional provides complete control over their VXL thin client endpoints.

CloudDesktop On the Go also provides a valid alternative for those organisations faced with the fast approaching dilemma of having to migrate to Microsoft Windows 10 as result of the discontinuation of security updates for Microsoft Windows 7 from January 14th, 2020.

By repurposing their legacy Microsoft Windows 7 PCs into virtualised VXL Linux OS endpoints courtesy of CloudDesktop On the Go, organisations would then be able to access Windows 10 IoT via their Data Centres or Cloud.

With a list price of $77.00, VXL’s CloudDesktop On the Go is available now through its global channel partner network.