VMware Recognized as a Leader in November 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

VMware, Inc. announced that the company is positioned furthest on the completeness of vision axis in Gartner’s Inc.’s November 2019 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure. According to Gartner, a Gartner Magic Quadrant is “a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors.” In addition, VMware is also in the Leaders quadrant of the report based on the ability to execute axis.

“We believe our placement as a Leader and our positioning furthest for completeness of vision reflects our continued efforts to deliver trusted, enterprise-grade HCI solutions to customers,” said John Gilmartin, senior vice president and general manager, HCI Business Unit, VMware. “More than 20,000 customers started their HCI journey with VMware vSAN to run business-critical applications and now many of those same customers see the value of expanding their HCI environments to a full software stack across the hybrid cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation.”

With digital transformation driving the accelerated pace of cloud-native workloads, VMware’s software-defined HCI solution is an ideal foundation. Most recently VMware made available VMware vSAN 6.7 Update 3 to deliver container-ready infrastructure through its new Cloud Native Storage (CNS) to support agile, next-gen application development and enhancements to management for consistent operations across hybrid clouds. The company also announced integration of VMware PKS with VMware Cloud Foundation to accelerate the deployment and management of Kubernetes in a cloud operating model.

VMware has the broadest flexibility of HCI deployment options for enterprises. Those options include over 15 jointly certified OEM server vendors with more than 500 validated configurations, the jointly engineered turn-key VxRail appliance with Dell EMC – and 70-plus cloud verified partners that offer VMware Cloud Foundation.