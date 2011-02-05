US-Based Enterprise Security Magazine Rates Secucloud in Top Ten Cyber Security Providers for 2018

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

The trend for IT platforms continues unabated, including in the security industry. Instead of delivering individual products with specific functions, security providers are now countering the plethora of cyber-threats by bundling a wide range of technologies and approaches into a comprehensive, centralized protection solution from a single source. That makes it more important than ever for users to choose the right security provider. To help company managers do just that, the US technical magazine Enterprise Security has selected Europe’s ten best cybersecurity solutions for 2018 in its November issue. One of them is Secucloud, the German security specialist. The magazine says that the company delivers “readily deployable, cloud-based security infrastructure for businesses” with its managed service solution Secuscaler and has also “democratized access to enterprise-grade security”.

The top ten providers are selected by a prestigious committee comprising journalists, CEOs, CIOs and analysts, who regularly assess the solutions currently available on the market. One of the criteria they have defined is the provider’s ability to deliver comprehensive support to customers during their implementation and use of the solution and to help them achieve maximum business benefit from it. Secucloud was already selected last year as one of the “Top Ten Firewall Solution Providers 2017” for its Firewall-as-a-Service offering.

“The new Emotet trojan that’s currently affecting companies and public authorities again shows that the ways and means used by cyber-criminals to target company systems and staff are getting increasingly sophisticated – and therefore more dangerous,” says Dennis Monner, CEO of Secucloud. “That’s why it’s become essential to have powerful protection from a single source that centralizes and protects all the entry points into a company. We offer customers and resellers exactly that – by providing our solution as a flexible, cloud-based managed service. The fact that we’ve already been chosen twice as one of the top ten providers in a security category is proof of our innovative capability and the fact that we’re always on the cutting edge of new technological developments. As an example, we’re currently looking at ways of using artificial intelligence, in the form of neural networks, to classify network traffic.”

Cloud-native security for resellers

With its Secuscaler managed service solution, Secucloud offers IT service providers and resellers an efficient way to become a managed security service provider (MSSP) that can make a package of powerful, cloud-native security technologies available to small and midsized businesses. Secuscaler is based on Secucloud’s modular Elastic Cloud Security System (ECS2) with its combination of powerful security mechanisms that ensure the highest level of security in the company network. They include for example anti-phishing, anti-malware, anti-bot, anti-hacking and anti-anonymizer tools. The solution can be scaled flexibly to customers’ needs and is automatically kept up to date, with no need for time-consuming maintenance.