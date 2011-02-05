ACRE to Acquire Texas Based Open Options

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

ACRE announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Open Options based in Addison, Texas. This purchase will enhance ACRE’s strategic expansion plans for strengthening its access control business and product portfolio.

This is the latest M&A activity since ACRE completed the acquisitions of ComNet (Danbury, Conn.) and Access Control Technologies “ACT” (Dublin, Ireland) businesses in 2016.

Open Options will significantly increase ACRE’s position in the access control market, with emphasis on North America.

For 20 years, Open Options has developed access control solutions that connect to leading security technologies to deliver a full-scale solution based on each customer’s unique needs. Open Options has been a Mercury Security partner since 1997 and is dedicated to delivering the most advanced open-platform access control solution available on the market.

Financial details of the transaction were not released. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.