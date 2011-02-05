UKCloud adds CyberScore™ capability to help organisations improve their Cyber Health

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

UKCloud has announced that it is embedding CyberScore into its portfolio of core capabilities in order to help organisations improve their cyber security health.

As organisations start to transform by adopting various cloud platforms and software services, in addition to managing their existing IT infrastructure, common tooling for operations, monitoring and cyber capabilities is essential.

UKCloud’s platforms which are capable of hosting data classified all the way to SECRET, and natively connected to core government networks in addition to the internet, are ideally connected to allow customers to build capabilities that can manage and monitor their entire IT estate.

UKCloud is committed to identifying the right tools and services to help customers with evolving their IT operations to cope with the challenges of a transitioning IT estate. The introduction of CyberScore is the first in a new line of capabilities designed to enable customers to get a better handle of their IT estate in a multi-cloud world.

It’s no surprise to hear that the average cost and impact of a successful cyber-attack is continually increasing. The recent Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2019 estimates that over 60% of medium to large sized UK businesses had identified cyber security breaches or attacks in the last 12 months and only 31% have done a cyber risk assessment in that time. The average costs faced by businesses range between £9,270 for medium firms and £22,700 for large firms in 2019.

Organisations in the UK public sector are faced with the dual challenge of increasing the variety and accessibility of new services, whilst ensuring that they remain on top of incoming threats such as phishing attacks (which account for 80% of attacks), others impersonating an organisation in emails or online (28% of attacks), or viruses, spyware or malware, including ransomware attacks (27% of attacks.)

What is CyberScore?

CyberScore is an award-winning vulnerability scanning and reporting tool from XQ Cyber providing feedback on the Cyber Resilience of IT systems. CyberScore gathers data about an organisation and interprets it, to present a view of a security posture.

How does it work?

CyberScore is a fully automated, rapid, and scalable cyber security testing and rating service which enables users to discover their cyber security ‘score’ and generate high quality reports that help communicate and remediate vulnerabilities around the organisation and throughout the supply chain. The service provides a score based on the state of the vulnerabilities within a network and identi?es key remediations and ranks and rates vulnerabilities so that an organisation can decide on an acceptable level of cyber risk. This score than acts as guidance for how vulnerable a network is, considering various factors such as the number, severity and nature of vulnerabilities found. The tool allows organisations to start getting the basics right in ensuring that the health of their environment is understood – and provides easy to understand remediation guides for local IT teams to execute.

Uniquely, it prepares businesses to meet the requirements of Cyber Essentials Plus by automating the majority of the assessment and certification process. It’s simple to understand reporting ensures that even the CEO can quickly get a handle on the Cyber Health of their organisation and whether it’s improving or deteriorating. The combination of CyberScore with UKCloud’s highly secure infrastructure allows organisations to ensure that they have confidence in both their application status and the platform it’s hosted on.