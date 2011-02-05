Tufin Launches First of Its Kind Program for MSSPs

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Tufin developed its program to address the growing need for MSSPs to have an "as a service" offering that removes the manual and painstaking processes associated with firewall management. The solution provides MSSPs a way to consistently and regularly manage network security policies and automatically document who made a change, when they made a change, and why they made a change. Benefits include reduced network configuration errors, improved troubleshooting, decreased network downtime and lower costs associated with providing these services. MSSPs will now be able to provide their customers better business agility with lower risk and improved speed and accuracy of network changes while meeting security demands.

Tufin’s MSSP Program provides partners with:

Consumption-based pay-per-use model: eliminates the barrier of costly upfront payments with monthly billing based on actual consumption, allowing MSSPs to invest in offering this service with little to no upfront cost, while aligning monthly consumption charges to services revenue intake

Native multi-tenancy: provides native multi-tenancy capabilities within the Tufin Orchestration Suite for MSSPs with required separation of tenants, data, analysis and reporting

White label risk and compliance reporting: enables MSSPs to sell Tufin’s firewall risk and compliance reports, with their logo and brand prominently displayed

Easy license administration: grants the ability to easily add, remove, or exchange licenses

Comprehensive MSSP dashboard: provides a granular view of customer usage and costs to ensure cost-efficiency

Premium level support: includes 24-hour support and free online training through the Tufin Academy online, designed specifically for MSSPs