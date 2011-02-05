Tufin Announces Security Automation for Containers and Microservices

April 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Tufin(r) announced its latest product offering, Tufin Orca, a cloud-based solution that enables users to extend Tufin’s policy-based approach to secure containers and microservices.

The solution integrates with DevOps teams’ CI/CD tools to scan for threats, secure containers, and comply with regulations.

Tufin Orca identifies and protects vulnerable containers that are externally accessible.

At runtime Tufin Orca provides visibility to all microservice connections, monitors risk and takes policy-based action to shield applications.

Tufin Orca is now available through the early-access program, which includes free access, unlimited use of Tufin Orca, and dedicated support.

Tufin Orca will be generally available in Q3 2018.