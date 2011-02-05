Trustonic helps Mobile Operators improve financial performance while significantly reducing asset theft & fraud

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Developed in collaboration with some of the largest operators in North America, this robust solution can be deployed rapidly and scaled across device ranges spanning multiple OEMs. Unlike other solutions that only solve part of the problem, ALPS establishes a Root of Trust, meaning fraudulently obtained devices cannot be unlocked or reused.

Smartphone crime is negatively impacting the industry

With device theft and fraud ranging from 5% to 25% of shipments and operators reporting a 200% YOY increase in armed robberies at retail stores[1], employees, customers, brand reputation and profit are suffering. Ben Cade, CEO, Trustonic, comments: “A global crime wave of stolen, fraudulently obtained and sold-but-not-activated smartphones is costing operators billions of dollars in lost revenue annually, not to mention the loyalty of defrauded customers and the safety of employees. Trustonic is pleased to launch ALPS globally and make it available in all markets, after developing and proving the service with some of North America’s largest operators.”

Multiple use cases for protecting revenue throughout the device lifecycle ALPS helps operators to solve a range of challenges by enabling secure remote device lock and unlock. Existing manual unlock codes are easy to overcome, expensive to administer and offer a poor experience to subscribers. The platform automates the process through an easy-to-use app installed during manufacture, providing a positive user experience and reducing CARE costs, while enabling protection for use cases such as:

• Customer device unlock. When the customer completes their contract and requests to unlock their device.

• Supply chain security. Protecting devices by locking them at the moment they are produced safeguards every stage of the device lifecycle, and every participant involved, by making devices worthless if stolen or fraudulently obtained.

• Protecting subsidized, financed and leased devices. Preventing the use and resale of devices if installment payments are not made. Once a subsidized plan is paid in full the subscriber can request unlock, or when a lease agreement ends devices can be locked if not returned.

• Companion device protection. Protect companion devices like tablets, wearables and multi-device family bundles that are often used as incentives. If the subscriber stops paying the plan, the main device and all companion devices can be simultaneously locked.

• Warranty and insurance fraud prevention. Enabling devices to be locked once a claim has been made by the customer, removing the incentive to fraudulently sell the device.

• Device recall. For consumer safety, devices are sometimes recalled. The ability to lock devices prevents continued use or re-sale after the recall has been issued.