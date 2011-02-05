TrustArc Named Winner in the 15th Annual Info Security PG’s 2019 Global Excellence Awards®

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

TrustArc announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named the TrustArc Privacy Platform a winner in the 15th Annual 2019 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in the Best Compliance category. These prestigious global awards recognise cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

TrustArc has been a leader in privacy compliance and data protection for over two decades, offering an unmatched combination of innovative technology, expert consulting and TRUSTe certification solutions, that together address all phases of privacy program management. The TrustArc Platform provides end-to-end privacy management through a series of modules that address critical privacy functions such as data inventory and mapping, privacy risk assessments, consent management, and individual rights and data subject access requests (DSAR). The TrustArc Platform supports key privacy management compliance initiatives, including GDPR, COPPA, EU-US Privacy Shield, Swiss-US Privacy Shield, APEC Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP).