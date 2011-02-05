Tanium Announces Appointment of Ryan Kazanciyan as Chief Technology Officer

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tanium has announced the appointment of Ryan Kazanciyan to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With deep industry experience, Kazanciyan will focus on oversight of our product vision and strategy to help organizations and governments around the world achieve Business Resilience.

Kazanciyan is an accomplished technology executive with almost 20 years of experience enabling growth and driving business value at global organizations. As CTO, Kazanciyan will have end-to-end responsibility over the Tanium roadmap and product vision and continue to be a public thought leader for how Tanium helps organizations and governments transform IT operations and security.

Kazanciyan first joined Tanium in 2015 as Chief Security Architect, and in 2018 became Chief Product Officer. Earlier in his distinguished career, Kazanciyan ran investigation and remediation efforts at Mandiant. He’s been an instructor for Black Hat and the FBI’s Cyber Squad, is a contributing author for Incident Response and Computer Forensics, 3rd Edition and has been a technical consultant for TV’s “Mr. Robot.”

Kazanciyan further expands the Tanium leadership team which has recently appointed Susan Panico as Chief Marketing Officer. Over the past 18 months, Tanium added key leaders to its executive team from some of the world’s most distinguished brands including Salesforce, DreamWorks Animation, and Ericsson.