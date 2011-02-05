Trio of ACRE Companies Set to Highlight Portfolio Range and Depth at Intersec 2020

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

WIESBADEN, Germany, October 23, 2019 –ACRE companies Vanderbilt, ComNet and Open Options are gearing up toward an exciting Intersec show that will highlight the collective experience and depth of solutions available from the ACRE portfolio.

Key features on display will focus on the ACRE brand’s strength in cloud solutions, open platforms, smart integrations and cybersecurity.

Core to this message will be the award-winning cloud-based solutions,SPC Connect and ACT365. ACT365 is Vanderbilt’s platform for access control and video management. SPC Connect is a hosted cloud-based solution designed specifically for installers to monitor, manage and maintain SPC panels remotely from any location.

Award-winning Cloud Systems

Both these solutions have won a wealth of trophies between them such asBenchmark Innovation, GIT Security, PSI Premier and Detektor International awards. Designed to excel in several sectors, both have earned stripes and praise for excellence in banking and retail in particular. The Vanderbilt SPC intrusion system is also known for its cybersecurity protections and the bespoke communication platform, FlexC, that was built from the ground up with cybersecurity in mind.

Open access control platforms ACT Enterprise and SiPass integrated (a product made by Siemens AG) will also be available for demonstrations. Both access control platforms are renowned for their integrations. ACT Enterprise integrates with Vanderbilt’s SPC, as well as world-renowned brands like Milestone, Hikvision and KONE to name a few. Most recently, Bluetooth Low Energy readers and Biometric fingerprint readers have been released by Vanderbilt in conjunction with ACT Enterprise 2.10.

The User-centric SiPass Integration

SiPass integrated, a powerful open access control management software, scales from small to large, complex deployments. The user-centric design of SiPass delivers ease of operation and maintenance, with self-explanatory and straightforward menu structures and buttons. Another striking feature is its ability to replace traditional keycards with Android and iOS mobile devices, or wearables like Apple Watch and Android Wear. This feature addresses the game-changing shift toward smartphone technology.

ComNet will also highlight their specialty in the transmission and networking aspect of data, video and audio, and their solutions’ ability to work seamlessly across any of the three standard communications media, as well as in multiple network architectures. All ComNet products come with a lifetime warranty and “Made in the USA” quality, making ComNet an excellent choice for all single-source solutions for any transmission product needs.

Latest Member of the Family

Open Options will join their ACRE sister-companies, making their debut at Intersec, to showcase their powerful DNA Fusion access control software, as well as their Mercury-based hardware. In addition, Open Options plans to highlight exciting integrations, such as video management software from Milestone, XProtect.

Open Options has been a pioneer in the open platform community focused on helping customers improve security by building trust through the most connected experience. Today, the company continues to be a leading provider of innovative access control solutions with the most experienced, highly qualified service and support teams in the industry, providing access that connects. Open Options’ flagship access control platform, DNA Fusion, seamlessly connects with leading security technologies — including video, biometrics, wireless locks and more — to provide customers with a best-in-class security solution.