CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Recognize SaltStack SecOps as Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

SaltStack®, the creators of intelligent automation software for security operations teams, today announced that SaltStack SecOps was named Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year in the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

SaltStack SecOps is the first enterprise IT and security solution to deliver continuous compliance and vulnerability remediation for digital infrastructure at scale from a single orchestration and automation platform. SaltStack SecOps is a collaborative solution for IT operations and security teams that includes integrated security policy compliance scans with actionable remediation routines that discover and fix vulnerabilities and any deviations from defined security policies and gold-standard configurations.

SaltStack SecOps scans an organization’s infrastructure in real-time to determine non-compliance with policies including CIS Benchmarks, DISA-STIGS, or NIST and then automates remediation of any discovered vulnerability or misconfiguration. SaltStack event-driven automation is used to manage and secure any data center infrastructure including public and private cloud infrastructure, network devices, any operating system, Kubernetes or Docker container environments, and more. SaltStack intelligent automation makes self-healing, continuously compliant infrastructure possible.