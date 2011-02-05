Thycotic Releases Free Privileged Access Management Policy Template

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic, provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, today released a free Privileged Access Management Policy Template. It is an essential resource to help organizations outline expected security activities for the protection of privileged accounts and share requirements with all staff and third parties.

Privileged access management is still a major challenge

Privileged accounts represent a prime target for attackers and can provide entry to an entire IT network if not properly secured. Forrester Research Inc. estimates that at least 80 percent of data breaches have a connection to compromised privileged credentials. Further, Gartner lists PAM as the No. 1 security project for 2019 for the second year in a row.

The template, which includes more than 40 pre-written policy statements, helps organizations confirm compliance with PAM-related security standards such as CIS, PCI, HIPAA and ISO 27001 — while also giving them the ability to customize policies to fit their own governance requirements and organizational structure. It includes policies for the protection of Domain Administrator and local administrator accounts, as well as service, application and root accounts that exist throughout an organization’s attack surface.