Three new data centers to be built in Stockholm

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Advania Data Centers, Interxion and IP-Only have decided to build new data centers in Stockholm Data Park Kista with large-scale heat reuse. When operational, the data centers have the potential to heat more than 35 000 modern residential apartments in Stockholm.

Stockholm has established itself as the world-leader in large-scale heat reuse from major data centers, much thanks to a sustainable business model where data centers are paid for their excess heat. By preparing and offering suitable locations for data center investments, Stockholm Data Parks, which was launched to help the City become fossil fuel free by 2040, harvest excess heat generated by data centers.

Stockholm Data Parks recently added a new site in Brista, close to Stockholm’s international airport Arlanda. From the start, 220 000 square meters are available for data center investments with heat recovery. Work is ongoing to extend the land area with another 400 000 square meters.