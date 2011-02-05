Quest Announces Newest Additions to On Demand SaaS Portfolio

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Quest Software announced the newest release of Quest On Demand Migration, an offering available within its Microsoft Azure-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Quest On Demand. In addition to tenant migration support for Exchange, OneDrive, and SharePoint, On Demand Migration now migrates Microsoft Teams from one tenant to another. Also announced today is the new On Demand License Management module that gives IT administrators complete visibility into license utilization patterns and the power to proactively manage license usage, costs and productivity across O365 workloads.

Quest is on a fast track with delivering new modules within the On Demand portfolio based on customer demand and with a common, user friendly experience. The newest release On Demand Migration and On Demand License Management comes on the heels of the recently announced On Demand Group Management module, that gives IT teams easy control in managing hybrid Active Directory (AD) and Office 365 groups, including distribution lists and mail-enabled security groups. The now generally available On Demand Audit module tightens corporate security posture and empowers teams to meet compliance requirements with real-time tracking, auditing and forensic analysis of on-prem and Office 365 workloads. Quest On Demand now offers the most complete SaaS management capabilities to help organizations address the most pressing Office 365 challenges.

Amplifies Commitment to Microsoft Teams

Organizational adoption of Microsoft O365 continues to surge. So too, Microsoft Teams is on the fast track to become the collaboration and communications tool of choice across enterprise organizations. According to Microsoft, Teams now has more than 13 million daily active users and 19 million weekly active users. Combine this with many businesses today experiencing merger and acquisition activity, there’s a need for tools that provide a complete approach to simply and securely consolidate and migrate tenants with near zero impact to the business. The newest release of Quest On Demand Migration makes it easy for IT administrators to take a holistic approach to migrating data for Exchange Online, One Drive, SharePoint Online and now Teams.

Key features/benefits of the new Teams capabilities of Quest On Demand Migration include the ability to:

Discover Teams and associated data prior to migration

Provision and migrate Teams while preserving channel conversations and valuable data

Migrate team members and owners while preserving access to valuable data

Merge and rename Teams as they are migrated to the new tenant

Benefit from a complete approach to tenant migration with near zero impact

Eliminates O365 License Management Chaos

Managing Microsoft O365 licenses across the enterprise can be chaotic. Many organizations buy more software licenses than needed because they lack the tools to accurately determine how many licenses are needed, who has access to what license, and who is actually using licenses – all resulting in wasted money. With Quest On Demand License Management, IT admins are empowered to proactively maintain control and manage costs of Office 365 licenses through an intuitive reporting mechanism that clearly shows trends in utilization and estimated license costs and losses.

Key features/benefits of On Demand License Management include:

Identify how many O365 licenses are available and who has licenses across the business

Easily determine who is using which Office 365 services

Understand the costs associated with non-utilized or under-utilized licenses to determine if a new licenses plan should be implemented across the organization