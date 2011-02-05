ThreatQuotient Launches ThreatQ Investigations

April 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

ThreatQ Investigations allows real-time visualisation of an investigation as it unfolds within a shared environment, enabling teams to better understand and anticipate threats, as well as coordinate a response. The solution, built on top of the ThreatQ threat intelligence platform, brings order to the chaos of security operations that occurs when teams work in silos, acting independently, inefficiently and unable to share intelligence and tasks easily.

Taking action requires individuals and teams working collaboratively to analyse and understand a threat, incident or situation before they can coordinate and automate their response with confidence and reliability. Quickly developing this shared understanding about a situation has been a considerable challenge. ThreatQ Investigations answers this challenge providing a single visual representation of the complete situation at hand, including what actions were taken, by whom and when.

ThreatQ Investigations streamlines global collaboration while also giving individuals the freedom to test theories prior to sharing with the group to ensure accuracy and relevance. Both those in technical roles performing analysis, and the decision-makers relying on the outcomes, will benefit from ThreatQ Investigations. Incident handlers, malware researchers, SOC analysts and investigation leads will all gain more control, be able to take the right steps at the right time and accelerate overall security operations.

ThreatQ Investigations leverages the existing capabilities provided by the ThreatQ platform and allows for the capturing, learning and sharing of knowledge. Use cases for ThreatQ Investigations include: anticipation situations that accelerate understanding of emerging threats to update defence posture proactively; response situations that enable the right responses to be determined and acted upon faster than previously possible; and retrospective analysis to learn what can be improved in the future.

ThreatQ Investigations will be generally available in late May 2018.