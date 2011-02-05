Tenable Appoints Matthew Olton as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. announced the appointment of Matthew Olton as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy.

At Tenable, Olton will work closely with the broader security technology ecosystem to ensure that the company delivers on its mission to help global enterprise customers understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Olton will serve on the Tenable executive team

Olton joins Tenable from Symantec Corporation, where he was the Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Ventures. In his role, he oversaw Symantec’s global mergers and acquisitions and managed Symantec’s corporate venture investments practice. Prior to Symantec, Olton was Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Dell Technologies Capital.

In his career, Olton has led the acquisitions of over 100 companies having aggregate transaction value of more than $20 billion. He works closely with boards of directors, executive management and business units on topics such as strategy, opportunity identification and assessment, transaction structuring, execution and integration.