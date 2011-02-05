Centrify Joins Several Working Groups within Cloud Security Alliance

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Centrify announced that several of its executive leaders have joined key working groups within the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

CSA working groups are the go-to source for best practices, research and tools for providing security assurance and privacy in the cloud. Centrify is proud to have joined the following CSA working groups:

•. The Hybrid Cloud Security Services Working Group. This working group proposes to provide suggestions on hybrid cloud governance, hybrid cloud threat profiles, and hybrid cloud security evaluation, guiding both users and cloud service providers to choose and provide secure hybrid cloud solutions, and promoting security planning and implementation.

• The Software Defined Perimeter Working Group. This research working group was established in 2013 with the goal to develop a solution to stop network attacks against application infrastructure. It is the main CSA working group tackling Zero Trust practices.

• The DevSecOps Working Group. This working group focuses on creating a transparent and holistic management approach that leverages the synergies between the development, security and operational functions, making way towards a proactive and agile security stance.

• The Containers and Microservices Working Group. This working group conducts research on the security of application containers and microservices and publishes guidance and best practices for the secure use of application containers and microservices.

Centrify brings its deep expertise in Privileged Access Management (PAM) to these CSA working groups. The modern threatscape in the cloud is much different than when privileged access was confined to on-premises systems and resources that were under your direct control. While common security models should be applied to the cloud as they are on-premises, workloads running in the cloud require new solutions for least access and least privilege that are more dynamic and less reliant on managing shared accounts and static passwords.

IT decision makers are prioritizing PAM as a critical security effort when faced with a rapidly-evolving and expanding threatscape, including hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Research firm Gartner has listed PAM as a Top 10 cybersecurity project two years in a row . Today, privileged access abuse is involved in almost three out of every four breaches, yet less than half of organizations are controlling privileged access to cloud workloads. That’s why it is more important than ever for organizations like CSA to continue to drive thought leadership across the security industry and identify best practices. Centrify will make contributions to CSA working groups to help define and communicate best practices for securing privileged access to cloud workloads.