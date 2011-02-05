Telesoft’s TDAC Platform Protects Critical National Infrastructure from Cyber Attack Threats

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Telesoft Technologies announces that its TDAC analytics and forensics platform has been chosen by a global communications provider to protect its infrastructure which is a part of critical national infrastructure (CNI). The TDAC was launched to help protect carrier scale networks from persistent and complex cyber threats.

TDAC - alongside FlowProbe and CERNE IDS - monitors and searches through multi-terabit per second (TBps) network traffic, continuously scanning and determining the severity of millions of security events and alerts. The enormity of processing this amount of data is huge and ground-breaking - the equivalent of 4.8 million hours of Netflix per second, which equates to 547 years of continuous TV watching.

TDAC’s key strength is its ability to monitor and analyse traffic and events from large-scale network infrastructure, allowing security professionals to detect and mitigate cyber threats at scale. It can also prioritise, isolate and prevent event-based alerts, bringing a new level of intelligent cyber security to organisations by minimising alert fatigue.

As national ISPs, telecommunication providers and large enterprises deal with increasing amounts of data and complex cyber threats, the need for proven and reliable cyber security products is as relevant as ever. Enterprise scale cyber security solutions simply do not fit in to this space as they are unable to scale up to the requirements of a global network. Carrier networks need established carrier-grade security and products like the TDAC, which evolve and scale as the network grows.

Steve Patton, Cyber Security Specialist and Director, Telesoft Technologies, commented: “The sheer size and scale of carrier scale operations pose unique cyber challenges that other solutions simply can’t cope with. Telesoft’s carrier-grade technologies equip IT security professionals with the ability to reverse those odds. Engineered for high-density cyber environments, Telesoft can do what no other solution can - deliver precision and speed at scale to protect mission-critical data for big organisations.”

Typically deployed on networks running at multiple 100Gbps, TDAC’s flexible dashboards, queries and alerting enables analysts to see and modify what is important to them on a rapidly changing basis. It also features interfaces for integration with other tools to serve the needs of multiple teams.

TDAC can scale up according to the resources allocated to it and can retain data for months across Peta-Byte storage. The TDAC UI and Rest API can process a huge volume of raw data into actionable intelligence, including navigation by pre-set groupings, enrichment with threat classification data, query path tracking, and continuous query analysis, giving sub-second query time to users.