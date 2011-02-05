A1 Slovenija Chooses Secucloud: Telco Protects Customers with Cloud-Based Security Service

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Countries wanting to come out on top in the race to digital transformation need to actively drive their initiatives forward. This was the assumption by the Slovenian government in January 2018, when its Ministry of Public Administration published an overview of ideas and proposals for further expanding and supporting the country’s digital transformation. For the Slovenian telecommunications and mobile provider A1 Slovenija, this was one of the reasons for its decision to rapidly adopt modern technology for centralized and efficient protection against threats to all types of connected devices. To achieve this, the company – a 100% subsidiary of the Telekom Austria Group, one of the largest mobile providers in central and eastern Europe with over 24 million customers – is working with the German security specialist Secucloud. Starting in October, the telco will be protecting its customers with a cloud-based security service that safeguards their connected devices against cyber-attacks and malware without impacting performance.

“Technological progress should always keep pace with security requirements if digital transformation is to succeed,” says Janez Križan, director of Digital Transformation and Innovations at A1 Slovenija. “In these days, mobile device security threats are both increasing in number and evolving in scope. To protect devices and data, users must both understand common threats and with Secucloud we can offer customers a subscription based service that will keep them safe all the time.”

Security from the cloud to fight threats in the cloud

The company is planning to kick off its cloud-based security service in October, making it available to both home and mobile customers in a phased approach over three months. The service is based on Secucloud’s Advanced Security Suite, which protects internet users from online threats like viruses, Trojans and harmful malware. Once activated, it automatically routes all internet traffic through Secucloud’s Elastic Cloud Security System (ECS2), where it is checked for damaging content using a combination of powerful security mechanisms. These include anti-phishing, anti-malware, anti-bot, anti-hacking and anti-anonymizer tools. If the solution detects any threats, it blocks the harmful data packets automatically before they reach the user’s device.

“Cyber-crooks don’t hesitate to exploit new digital technologies for their own criminal purposes,” notes Secucloud CEO Dennis Monner. “That’s why we should also not hesitate to defend ourselves against them using state-of-the-art technology. With our cloud-based approach to security, we’re helping telcos around the world achieve that. And this approach is seeing more and more take-up: following on from our recent customer wins of large mobile providers like VinaPhone in Asia and Ooredoo in the Arab region, we’re pleased to be adding another well-known European telco, A1 Slovenija, to our customer base.”