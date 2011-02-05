TIBCO and Ping Identity Partner to Deliver Advanced API Cybersecurity to Customers

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

TIBCO Software Inc. announced an official partnership with Ping Identity Together, TIBCO Cloud™ Mashery® and the PingIntelligence for APIs solution bring seamless, AI-powered protection against new emerging API threats to customers. TIBCO Cloud Mashery is a complete solution for digital leaders, IT leaders, and chief information security officers to invest in API-led, cloud-native transformation for their organizations, with advanced API security at its heart.

TIBCO Cloud Mashery offers API security features such as advanced authentication, bot detection, white and blacklisting, and access control to protect APIs from dangerous API consumers. PingIntelligence for APIs complements the solution by extending and enhancing API security with AI-driven threat mitigation and decoy API deception. As market leaders in API management and API security respectively, these two solutions work together seamlessly to provide a complete API security offering, especially for businesses that are investing in new digital initiatives, such as banks adopting open banking to deliver a superior customer experience.