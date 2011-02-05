Dahua Technology Launches Intelligent Video Surveillance Server (IVSS) 2.0

Dahua Technology has launched IVSS 2.0 (IVSS7000-I) , an upgraded series of its NVR family powered by the latest AI capable of deep learning, which opens up new possibilities to smart security solutions.

The upgraded IVSS 7000-I features scalable GPU design to meet the ever-growing project requirements. The unique Dahua deep-learning algorithm with GPU group enables IVSS7000-I to perform face recognition, perimeter protection and metadata with high accuracy. Offering advanced AI features, it even enables danger prevention via faster video content inquiry, rapid discovery of targets as well as real-time and accurate alarm in a variety of applications, providing AI-based all-in-one surveillance solution for customers. The following details some major features of IVSS7000-I.

Dahua Technology’s AI-powered face recognition technology enjoys a high reputation in the industry, as testified by multiple first prizes in international competitions.

Equipped with Dahua face recognition technology, IVSS7000-I series records faces by structured data and performs real-time crosscheck with reliable accuracy to figure out the face by features of the target. Supporting up to 256-channel face recognition by device and up to 256-channel face recognition by camera, IVSS7000-I can analyze up to 50 face databases with 300,000 face pictures in total. Besides，the upgraded IVSS7000-I also supports search by face image which means users can upload face pictures to IVSS7000-I and compare them with recorded ones by similarity.

Boasting aforementioned abilities, IVSS7000-I series can realize a lot of functions for users such as VIP recognition, blacklist alarm, stranger identification, attendance management, access control, etc. It divides faces detected into different categories defined by users, and acts accordingly, like notifying the manager that a VIP customer is coming or sending an alert when a persona non grata is identified. Users can choose regular/Stranger mode to trigger kinds of alarm actions according to different applications.

Advanced Perimeter Protection For Superior Alarm Accuracy

Focusing on people and vehicles, perimeter protection automatically filters out false alarms caused by animals, rustling leaves, bright lights, camera shaking and other irrelevant elements. It also enables system to act secondary recognition for the targets, thus significantly improving alarm accuracy with saved cost.

In terms of perimeter protection, IVSS7000-I supports up to 256-channel with each channel allowing up to 10 IVS rules.

Rich Metadata For Efficient AI Search

Metadata is feature attribute information of a target object which can be used for data retrieval. Currently, there are mainly four types of metadata that are human face, human body, motor vehicle and non-motor vehicle. IVSS7000-I supports up to 64-channel video metadata, making it possible for operators to quickly and easily search through multiple channels and long duration to find out when and where a person/vehicle of interest appeared, which significantly enhances accuracy and efficiency.

Optimized GUI to Lower User’s Training Cost

The IVSS7000-I employs optimized GUI which is easier for users to learn and use. With the same GUI working for local output and PC client, training cost of system operator is reduced. Comparable to VMS client, the new GUI design is more user-friendly for project-level customers.

Other Exclusive Highlights

Apart from the above features, IVSS7000-I also allows independent PC client for remote access so that users will not be bothered by things like Web plug-ins and browser update. It’s also worth mentioning that with a new security center to keep hackers away, IVSS7000-I series provides a safer network environment for users.

Being multifunctional, IVSS-I can meet variable needs of users, thus applicable to a wide range of scenes, including entrances and exits of banks, business parks, schools, prisons and transportation centers like airports, railway stations that are sensitive to strangers and criminals; or the shopping malls that want to protect customers from petty thieves; or football stadiums that choose to ban those known hooligans for good.

As a key back-end product to smart security system, IVSS7000-I brings intelligence, safety, and reliability to a new level. With a mission of Enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality, and Service” to serve partners and customers around the world.

*Product launch date might be varied depending on countries