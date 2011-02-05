Synology leverages digital transformation adoption to launch RackStation RS819 with snapshot technology

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Growing use of the Internet and high-speed connectivity is driving the demand for effective storage and backup solutions. According to the latest figures from IDC, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region recorded a growth of 7.5% YoY in 2018 Q4. The external storage market is strongly supported by refresh cycles and large-scale digital projects run by governments across Middle East and Africa.

Leveraging this regional sentiment to invest in reliable, cost effective, and forward-looking storage solution for medium enterprises, Synology launched its RackStation RS819, the first RackStation in the Value Series with snapshot technology in the Middle East. The RS819, is a compact and scalable 4-bay rackmount NAS with snapshot technology support. It has been designed ground up for business workgroups to effectively manage, share, synchronize, and back up data.

Says Nick Jheng, Regional Manager - Middle East at Synology, "Rapid adoption of digital transformation technologies including cloud, analytics, big data, machine learning, amongst others, is drawing attention to the need to have cost effective, scalable, efficient storage solutions with inbuilt backup and replication technologies. Synology’s latest NAS solution is built with a compact footprint and uses a state-of-the-art 64-bit quad-core CPU with expandable storage capacity up to 112 Terabyte. Medium sized enterprises can benefit significantly with the range of compute and storage capabilities inbuilt into the RackStation RS819."

According to IDC’s latest forecast, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region will see annual spending on digital transformation cross the $25 billion mark in 2019. Further, this spending is only going to increase over coming years as more and more organizations experiment with transformative technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things in a bid to spur innovation and revolutionize customer experience. 89% of organizations in the Middle East and Africa now view digital transformation as being central to their corporate strategies, according to IDC.

"For growing business workgroups on limited budgets, setting up an effective data protection and backup plan is sometimes not their first priority, leading to catastrophic losses in case of server failure," said Michael Wang, Product Manager at Synology Inc. "RS819 is our first RackStation in the Value Series, using the new 64-bit quad-core CPU, to support snapshot technology, bringing easy data protection solutions."

Key features of RS819 include:

64-bit quad-core CPU and 2GB DDR4 memory

Over 224 MB/s encrypted reading performance

Advanced Btrfs file system offering 4,096 system-wide snapshots and 256 snapshots per shared folder

Expandable storage capacity up to 112TB with one Synology expansion unit RX418

Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager RS819 runs on DiskStation Manager, an advanced and intuitive operating system for Synology NAS devices, with various applications offered to enhance work productivity. Synology has received numerous media accolades, topping the mid-range NAS category in TechTarget’s storage solution survey and winning PCMag Readers’ Choice eight years in a row.

For more information on RS819, please visit https://www.synology.com/products/RS819