Symantec Protects Office 365

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Symantec Corp. announced new enhancements to its Data Loss Prevention (DLP) technology to protect information in Office 365. With Symantec DLP, data is protected whether at rest or in transit, on-premises or in the cloud, and everywhere it flows through a single management console.

Symantec provides advanced functionality for visibility, protection and control of sensitive data no matter where it lives or travels. Users can now safely share sensitive data through Office 365 with employees, partners or contractors.

As an integral element of Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform, Symantec’s DLP technology leverages a powerful combination of detection technologies backed by advanced machine learning to classify sensitive personal information, including Sensitive Image Recognition (SIR) with Optical Character Recognition (OCR). When data is shared with third parties, identity-based encryption and digital rights are automatically enabled to classify and persistently protect and track the data. Protected organizations will have visibility of where their data is shared and who is accessing it, with the ability to revoke access if needed. This Information Centric Security (ICS) approach focuses protection around data and reinforces GDPR controls and other compliance best practices.

New capabilities in Symantec DLP 15.1:

Automatic protection for sensitive emails and attachments in Office 365 and Gmail with identity-based encryption and digital rights management. This is delivered via integration of Symantec DLP and Symantec Information Centric Encryption (ICE) to protect and track sensitive data shared with third parties.

Ability to read classification tags that were manually applied to files and emails and automatically protect based on the assigned level of sensitivity.

Easier monitoring for GDPR compliance-related data risk with the use of new DLP in-built policy templates and powerful risk-based reporting capabilities provided via Symantec Information Centric Analytics (ICA).

Within the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform, DLP integrates with many Symantec technologies to provide data protection across control points. This is accomplished with a single solution and centralized policies for consistent protection extended across endpoints, network, IaaS, SaaS and email. The integrated solution aims to increase data protection efficacy and minimize false positives. Symantec DLP is integrated with Proxy, CASB, email and user and entity-based analytics (UEBA) solutions to deliver end-to-end data security for leading-edge enterprises worldwide.